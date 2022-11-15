OnePlus 9RT is officially getting the Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 in India. The update rollout was announced by the company via a post in the community forum. It updates the firmware version to IN: MT2111_11.F.11. OnePlus says that the stable OxygenOS 13 will initially be available to users who participated in the Open Beta versions. It will be gradually pushed to more users over the next few days.

OnePlus 9RT users can check for the availability of the latest Android 13 version from the Settings app on their device and then click on the Software update. Do note that the build is 5.5GB in size and requires device’s battery above 30% to download.

Here's the complete changeb

Aquamorphic Design

- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

- Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

- Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

= Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

- Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

- Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

- Optimizes fonts for better readability.

- Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

- Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

- Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

- Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps).

- Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

- Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

- Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

- Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

- Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

- Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

- Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

- Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

- Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

- Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

- Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

- Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.