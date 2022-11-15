OnePlus 9RT receives Android 13 operating system update: Here’s what’s new2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 05:07 PM IST
- The Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 update is 5.5GB in size and requires device’s battery above 30% to download.
OnePlus 9RT is officially getting the Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 in India. The update rollout was announced by the company via a post in the community forum. It updates the firmware version to IN: MT2111_11.F.11. OnePlus says that the stable OxygenOS 13 will initially be available to users who participated in the Open Beta versions. It will be gradually pushed to more users over the next few days.