Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone, which will be sold under the name OnePlus 12R in India and other global markets, in the first week of January 2024. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 12 series will make its debut in India along with other global markets on 23 January, marking the first time the 'R' series will be seen outside of India.

OnePlus Ace 3 specifications:

According to a post by a tipster on Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace 3 will make its debut in China on January 4, 2023. The tipster also revealed that the upcoming OnePlus phone will come with a metal frame with a superior texture and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, last year's flagship processor.

The OnePlus Ace 3 could sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, thanks to the use of LTPO technology on the smartphone, according to a report by MySmartPrice. The smartphone could offer a peak brightness of 4500 nits with support for 2160Hz PVM dimming.

The MySmartPrice report notes that the OnePlus Ace 3 could come with an IP54 certification and feature a circular camera island design on the back, similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 12.

As mentioned above, the OnePlus Ace 3 is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor built on a 4nm process, which could be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to feature a glass body with a metal mid-frame, pack a 5,500mAh battery that could be fast-charged via the 100W fast charger, Gadgets 360 reported. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to run on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 in India, while the China variant could run on Color OS 14.

The Gadgets 360 report notes that the OnePlus Ace 3 could sport a 50MP primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 16MP front-facing camera for managing all the selfie and video calling needs.

