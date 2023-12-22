OnePlus Ace 3 aka OnePlus 12R specifications leaked online ahead of potential launch. Here's what you should know
OnePlus is reportedly launching its OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone as OnePlus 12R in January 2024 in India and other global markets.
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone, which will be sold under the name OnePlus 12R in India and other global markets, in the first week of January 2024. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 12 series will make its debut in India along with other global markets on 23 January, marking the first time the 'R' series will be seen outside of India.