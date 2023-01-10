OnePlus announces end of software support for these smartphones

OnePlus announces end of software support for these smartphones1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that it will stop rolling out new software updates to OnePlus 7, 7 Pro and 7T series phones. According to the company, the OxygenOS 12 MP3 build is the final update for the OnePlus 7/7T series.
OnePlus 7 series was launched in 2019. It consists of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphones were equipped with OxygenOS 9. OnePlus 7T series, on the other hand, debuted in October 2019 and offered OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones. They were running on the OxygenOS 10 out of the box.
All these devices have now reached the end of support with the final stable versions being H.32 (GM1911 11.H.32) for the OnePlus 7 series and the F.18 (HD1901 11.F.18) for the OnePlus 7T series. “According to the maintenance schedule, MP3 will be the last build for OnePlus 7/7 Pro, thank you all for your help and attention to OnePlus," the company said in a community forum post.
This OTA is incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days. Here’s the changelog that comes with the last software update for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series phones:
System
- Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.
- Improves system stability and performance.
Communication
- Improves the stability of mobile network connections.
In July 2021, OnePlus announced that all handsets launched after the OnePlus 8 series will get three major Android updates and four years of security update. This was recently changed to four years of Android updates for some of the company’s future flagship phones. OnePlus announced that starting 2023, it will offer four years of Android updates and five years of security updates to select flagship smartphones.
