OnePlus announces monthly updates for faster feature rollouts: List of eligible devices
OnePlus has introduced a new monthly software update series, versions U120P01 and U120P02, for its smartphones. These updates, compatible with OxygenOS 14.00 and earlier versions, aim to deliver timely improvements and new features. The phased rollout began on August 2 and ends September 6.
