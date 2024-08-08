Chinese tech giant OnePlus has announced a significant enhancement to its software update strategy, introducing a new monthly update series aimed at delivering consistent and timely improvements to its smartphone users. This initiative, revealed in a recent OnePlus community forum post, introduces software versions U120P01 and U120P02, which promise immediate enhancements and new features for compatible devices, bypassing the traditional over-the-air (OTA) update process.

This newly launched monthly update series will complement OnePlus' existing schedule of periodic system upgrades and security patches. The updates will be rolled out to supported devices, ensuring that users receive the latest advancements as soon as they are ready. Additionally, these updates will integrate OnePlus' proprietary applications.

"We are thrilled to announce the introduction of versions U120P01 and U120P02, which will be part of a new monthly software update series for OnePlus devices, seamlessly integrated into our regular system updates," the company stated.

The new update series is compatible with devices running the latest OxygenOS 14.00, as well as earlier versions like OxygenOS 13.1.0 and 13.00. The phased rollout began on August 2 and is expected to conclude by September 6.

Devices eligible for this update include the OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11 series, OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus 8T, and several models from the Nord lineup, such as the Nord 4 5G, Nord 3 5G, and Nord CE 4 5G, among others. The update is also available for the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go.

OnePlus advises users to check for the update by navigating to Settings > About device > OxygenOS card. The update will be deployed incrementally, starting with a small group of devices before a broader rollout.

"We encourage all users to check for this update and install it promptly to benefit from the new features and improvements. Detailed information about the updates will be available within the update itself. Stay tuned for further announcements as we continue to roll out these enhancements," the company added.

