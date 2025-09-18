OnePlus announces offers for upcoming festive days: OnePlus 13, OnePus 13s, OnePlus Pad Go and more discounted

OnePlus has announced exciting offers on its smartphones, tablets, and earphones for the upcoming festive season. The offers will begin at 12 am on September 22nd, and prospective buyers will be able to avail them from OnePlus's own website, the company's Experience Stores, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Bajaj Electronics.

​OnePlus Deals on Smartphones: ​OnePlus 13: The OnePlus 13 (Review) was launched at a starting price of ₹69,999 earlier this year. For the upcoming festive season, the phone will be available for ₹61,999. Moreover, it will also be eligible for an instant bank discount of ₹4,250, taking the effective price of the phone to ₹57,749.

​OnePlus 13R: Launched at a price of ₹42,999, the OnePlus 13R (Review) will be listed at a discounted price of ₹37,999. The phone will also be eligible for a bank discount of up to ₹2,250, taking the effective price to ₹35,749.

​OnePlus 13s: OnePlus's one-hand-friendly device, the OnePlus 13s (Review), launched a few months back at a price of ₹54,999. It will be available at a discounted price of ₹50,999 during the upcoming sale. The phone will get a bank discount of up to ₹3,250, taking the effective price to ₹47,749.

​OnePlus Nord 5: The OnePlus Nord 5 was launched at a price of ₹31,999 and will be available for a discounted price of ₹30,499 during the festive sale. OnePlus is offering a ₹2,000 bank discount on the device, taking the effective price to ₹28,499.

​OnePlus Nord CE 5: Launched at a price of ₹24,999, the Nord CE 5 will be listed for a price of ₹23,999 and will be eligible for a ₹2,000 bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹21,999.

​Discounts on Other OnePlus Products: ​Among the notable discounts on OnePlus tablets are offers on the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Pad Go, which will be available for effective prices of ₹29,749 and ₹13,749, respectively.

OnePLus festive sale prices

​On the audio side of things, there are some interesting discounts on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and OnePlus Buds 4, which will be available for effective prices of ₹7,999 and ₹4,799, respectively.

Our picks for OnePlus Festive sale: ​I reviewed the OnePlus 13, and while there have been a lot of smartphone launches since, it continues to offer the most complete flagship experience in 2025, especially within its price range. Now with an effective price of under ₹60,000, the OnePlus 13 is a must-buy in my books.

​One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the OnePlus 13 doesn't have the best battery optimization. Despite having a 6,000mAh battery, one shouldn't expect a screen-on time of more than 6-7 hours with normal usage.

​For someone looking for a phone under ₹40,000, the OnePlus 13R is a no-nonsense device that offers performance, decent cameras, and an ad-free software experience.

​As for sub- ₹25,000 buyers, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 with its Dimensity 8350, AMOLED display, and 7,100mAh battery is a complete all-rounder. A price tag of ₹21,499 makes it an even more tempting option.

​Regarding audio products, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has been my daily driver for over a year. Despite using some other costly earphones, I keep coming back to these TWS. Apart from their good looks and great fit, I have loved the new swipe gestures that OnePlus introduced with them, along with their balanced sound quality and great noise cancellation.

