Smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that it is rolling out Jio 5G network support to more OnePlus phones. These include OnePlus 10 Series, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 8 Series as well as the Nord, Nord 2T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite. The company has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer Jio 5G standalone (SA) tech to OnePlus phones.

Users of the above mentioned OnePlus devices, living in areas where 5G services are live can enjoy Jio 5G on their smartphone for free. For those unaware, Jio 5G SA network is currently available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Nathdwara as well as Gujarat where Jio True 5G is available in all 33 district headquarters.

Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region, said “We are delighted to be partnering with the Jio team to bring in 5G technology to our community in India. With 5G technology, users will enjoy a truly seamless, speedy internet experience, while achieving a lot more from their daily use of smartphones than they could possibly imagine. With 5G becoming prevalent, OnePlus continues to demonstrate leadership in 5G R&D and has been the fastest in the industry to bring 5G devices to consumers across the globe. OnePlus launched the first line-up of 5G smartphones in 2020 in India, with the OnePlus 8 series in April 2020. Since then, all our smartphones are 5G-ready."

OnePlus says that it is actively working with Jio to make 5G technology available to Indian users. Remaining OnePlus phones – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9RT will get 5G soon, the company added.

OnePlus is also celebrating its ninth anniversary in India. It has announced to host anniversary sale between December 13 and 18. As part of the sale, buyers will be able to avail cashback benefits worth up to ₹10,800. As announced by OnePlus, the first 1000 beneficiaries will be eligible to get a complimentary Red Cable Care plan worth ₹1,499 and a Jio Saavn Pro plan worth ₹399.