OnePlus brings Jio 5G to more smartphones: Here are the names. Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 07:57 PM IST
- Users of OnePlus smartphones living in areas where 5G services are live can enjoy Jio 5G on their smartphone for free.
Smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that it is rolling out Jio 5G network support to more OnePlus phones. These include OnePlus 10 Series, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 8 Series as well as the Nord, Nord 2T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite. The company has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer Jio 5G standalone (SA) tech to OnePlus phones.