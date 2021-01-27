OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announces new venture called ‘Nothing’

Carl Pei, one of the founders of smartphone brand, OnePlus has founded a new consumer technology company called ‘Nothing’. The new company is based in London. Nothing will be releasing its first smart devices in the first half of this year.

This announcement comes shortly after a $7 million round in seed financing in December 2020 that included tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley. Kunal Shah the founder of CRED, has also invested in Nothing.

While there's not much to go about, in terms of what smart devices the company is working on, a Wired report from December hints that the company is working on audio-related products. However, Pei did not confirm if these audio devices are limited to headphones. Details regarding the new products are expected to be revealed ahead of official launch.

“It’s been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change," said Carl Pei, CEO and founder of Nothing. “Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing."

“Consumer tech is a tidal wave of limitless potential. Nothing will be the brand at the forefront and I can't wait for the world to experience its products," said Casey Neistat, YouTuber and Investor in Nothing.

