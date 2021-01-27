OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announces new venture called ‘Nothing’

“It’s been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change," said Carl Pei, CEO and founder of Nothing. “Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}