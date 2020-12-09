OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei raises $7 million for his new venture

Carl Pei , Swedish tech entrepreneur who co-founded popular smartphone brand OnePlus, has completed a $7 million round in seed financing from ‘friends and family’ to start a new venture that will be unveiled early next year.

A release from the office of Pei claims that the seed investment financing came from friends and private investors including names like Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (Founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (Founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).

“I am deeply grateful and tremendously excited to have friends of this caliber supporting us in building what’s next," said Carl Pei. “We plan on moving aggressively against our vision, and can’t wait to see how the market will react."

“Carl spent the last decade making products that millions of people love. He deeply understands what consumers want, and I can't wait for the world to see what he has in store next," said Josh Buckley, CEO of Product Hunt.

The release claims that this seed investment will support the creation of a head office in London, hiring of the team, and finance ongoing product research and development efforts.

