Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei raises $7 million for his new venture
Carl Pei co-founded OnePlus in the year 2013

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei raises $7 million for his new venture

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

The release claims that this seed investment will support the creation of a head office in London, hiring of the team, and finance ongoing product research and development efforts

Carl Pei, Swedish tech entrepreneur who co-founded popular smartphone brand OnePlus, has completed a $7 million round in seed financing from ‘friends and family’ to start a new venture that will be unveiled early next year.

Carl Pei, Swedish tech entrepreneur who co-founded popular smartphone brand OnePlus, has completed a $7 million round in seed financing from ‘friends and family’ to start a new venture that will be unveiled early next year.

A release from the office of Pei claims that the seed investment financing came from friends and private investors including names like Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (Founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (Founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).

A release from the office of Pei claims that the seed investment financing came from friends and private investors including names like Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (Founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (Founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“I am deeply grateful and tremendously excited to have friends of this caliber supporting us in building what’s next," said Carl Pei. “We plan on moving aggressively against our vision, and can’t wait to see how the market will react."

“Carl spent the last decade making products that millions of people love. He deeply understands what consumers want, and I can't wait for the world to see what he has in store next," said Josh Buckley, CEO of Product Hunt.

The release claims that this seed investment will support the creation of a head office in London, hiring of the team, and finance ongoing product research and development efforts.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.