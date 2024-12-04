The OnePlus Community Sale 2024, running from December 6-17, will offer exciting discounts on flagship smartphones, foldables, and IoT products across multiple platforms.

OnePlus is gearing up to celebrate its loyal community with the highly anticipated OnePlus Community Sale 2024. Scheduled from 6th December to 17th December, the sale promises offers across OnePlus's flagship smartphones, foldables, Nord series, and IoT devices.

The sale will be accessible on platforms such as OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, and across offline retail outlets, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and others.

Flagship Smartphones OnePlus 12 Series

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, introduced earlier this year, combine cutting-edge technology and design. The OnePlus 12, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, offers features like a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, 100W SUPERVOOC charging, and the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, while the 12R is tailored for gamers.

OnePlus 12 buyers can enjoy a price drop of ₹ 6,000 and an instant bank discount of ₹ 7,000 with ICICI Bank, OneCard, and RBL Bank credit cards, plus no-cost EMI for up to nine months.

The OnePlus 12R comes with discounts of up to ₹ 6,000 and instant bank savings of ₹ 3,000, alongside six months of no-cost EMI. OnePlus Open Apex Edition

Buyers can avail an instant ₹20,000 bank discount on this foldable device with select credit cards and a no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months.

Nord Smartphones OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4 boasts flagship-level features, including a 5,500mAh battery, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, and 100W SUPERVOOC charging. Customers can avail discounts of up to ₹3,000, an instant ₹2,000 bank discount, and no-cost EMI for six months.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

Equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery, the Nord CE 4 sees a price drop of ₹2,000. Buyers also receive an instant ₹1,000 discount with select credit cards and a complimentary pair of Nord Buds 2R with every purchase.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

The Nord CE 4 Lite, available in Super Silver and Mega Blue, combines Nord's sleek design with enhanced user experience. Customers can enjoy a ₹2,000 discount, an instant ₹1,000 bank discount, and complimentary Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones.

OnePlus Pad 2 and Pad Go The OnePlus Pad 2, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the budget-friendly Pad Go will be available with discounts of ₹2,000 and ₹3,000, respectively. Customers can also benefit from nine months of no-cost EMI and instant bank discounts of up to ₹3,000.

OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 2R Both watches are available with sale-exclusive price drops of ₹3,000 and instant ₹2,000 bank discounts.