OnePlus confirms Android 16-powered OxygenOS 16 to launch in India on 16 October, teases new AI features

OxygenOS 16 is set to launch in India on October 16, 2025, introducing AI-driven features and improvements. Users can expect enhanced customization and integration with Google Gemini, building on the successful OxygenOS 15 update.

Aman Gupta
Updated6 Oct 2025, 04:46 PM IST
OxygenOS 16 will launch in India on 16 October
OxygenOS 16 will launch in India on 16 October(Aman Gupta)

OnePlus has confirmed the launch date of OxygenOS 16 in India. The company, in a social media post, also hinted at the upcoming artificial intelligence-backed features, which will be present in the new UI, which is likely to come on top of Android 16.

​Over the years, OxygenOS has gained a reputation for delivering one of the most fast and fluid UIs in the Android market. While the custom skin is very similar to the one seen on Realme and Oppo devices, the good thing for OnePlus users is that they get all the new features from other skins without having to see any ads or bloatware.

You may be interested in

OnePlus 13 Pro

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage

₹79999

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

  • Checkclassic black and lavender
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage
Amazon

₹89999

Get This

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • CheckAstral Trail
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹38999

₹44999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
Amazon

₹32999

₹37999

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 5G

  • CheckMist Grey
  • Check8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹38999

₹43999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • CheckBlack Velvet
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
Amazon

₹50999

₹57999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

  • Checkblack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹49998

₹54999

Get This

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13T

  • CheckCloud Ink Black
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹49999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

​I have tried a number of OxygenOS 15-powered phones this year, and there is already a lot to appreciate in the UI, with fast response times, the addition of multiple AI features, natural language search, and even an option to share files with iPhones.

​With the OnePlus 13s, OnePlus added many new features in the UI like the ‘Plus Mind’—a personal memory palace of sorts—which was also added to the OnePlus 13 and 13R later in the year. OnePlus has confirmed that the Plus Mind is getting Gemini integration to ask questions based on the content in that space.

​There were also a number of AI features introduced in the UI, like AI translation, AI detail boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI VoiceScribe.

​OxygenOS 16 release date:

​OxygenOS 16 will be launched on October 16, 2025, just a day after the launch of Oppo's ColorOS 16 in China. There isn't much more that has been shared by the company on OxygenOS 16 so far, but it is only logical to assume that OnePlus would add even more AI-powered features in the UI, with perhaps closer integration with Google Gemini.

​OnePlus improved its animations and offered more customizations with the OxygenOS 15 rollout, and the company could go in a similar direction with the OxygenOS 16.

​Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15, which is tipped to launch globally next month, could be the first phone which could run OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsOnePlus confirms Android 16-powered OxygenOS 16 to launch in India on 16 October, teases new AI features
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.