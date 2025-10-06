OnePlus confirms Android 16-powered OxygenOS 16 to launch in India on 16 October, teases new AI features

OnePlus has confirmed the launch date of OxygenOS 16 in India. The company, in a social media post, also hinted at the upcoming artificial intelligence-backed features, which will be present in the new UI, which is likely to come on top of Android 16.

​Over the years, OxygenOS has gained a reputation for delivering one of the most fast and fluid UIs in the Android market. While the custom skin is very similar to the one seen on Realme and Oppo devices, the good thing for OnePlus users is that they get all the new features from other skins without having to see any ads or bloatware.

​I have tried a number of OxygenOS 15-powered phones this year, and there is already a lot to appreciate in the UI, with fast response times, the addition of multiple AI features, natural language search, and even an option to share files with iPhones.

​With the OnePlus 13s, OnePlus added many new features in the UI like the ‘Plus Mind’—a personal memory palace of sorts—which was also added to the OnePlus 13 and 13R later in the year. OnePlus has confirmed that the Plus Mind is getting Gemini integration to ask questions based on the content in that space.

​There were also a number of AI features introduced in the UI, like AI translation, AI detail boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI VoiceScribe.

​OxygenOS 16 release date: ​OxygenOS 16 will be launched on October 16, 2025, just a day after the launch of Oppo's ColorOS 16 in China. There isn't much more that has been shared by the company on OxygenOS 16 so far, but it is only logical to assume that OnePlus would add even more AI-powered features in the UI, with perhaps closer integration with Google Gemini.

​OnePlus improved its animations and offered more customizations with the OxygenOS 15 rollout, and the company could go in a similar direction with the OxygenOS 16.