On multiple occasions, Chinese company OnePlus has expressed their desire to re-enter the competitive affordable segment of smartphones. Now a new report confirms that this affordable smartphone will be made available in India and Europe.

"Never Settle has always been at the core of OnePlus. For more than 6 years, that has meant working hard to always deliver the best experience for flagship smartphone users. However, as we've grown together with our community, we know that there are many people who want a really solid smartphone that meets their everyday needs, and for a more accessible price," OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau said in a blogpost.

Lau added that the company will initially launch this smartphone in just India and Europe. The company, however, did not provide any pricing details about the new OnePlus ‘affordable’ smartphone. It is expected that the new smartphone will be called OnePlus Z. Previous teasers and leaks have suggested that the device will launch in the month of July.

With the company entering a neck to neck fight with both Apple and Samsung in terms of for feature-rich flagship product and price segment, there has been a void in the lower price segments.

This new device is expected to cater to the cult following of the brand which looked for more value for money deals at the same time they did not want any compromise with performance.

This new announcement was made amidst a growing call to boycott Chinese brand. However, OnePlus 8 phones have been selling like hot cakes in the country. According to an earlier report, the OnePlus flagships sold out within minutes despite being in the high price range of ₹44,999-59,999.

