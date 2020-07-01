OnePlus confirms name of new affordable smartphone. Launch in India imminent

OnePlus has finally unveiled the name of the new affordable smartphone which is expected to launch this month. The new device will not be eyeing at the premium flagship segment but will be more in line with the value proposition offered by the brand in the initial years.

Company chief, Pete Lau took to twitter to announce the name of the new smartphone. The device will be named OnePlus Nord as against two other popular suggestions, OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus Lite and OnePlus Z. The company even conducted polls to guess the name of the next OnePlus device. Lau also confirmed that India will be one of the first countries to get the device.

The launch of the device is close as the company has even setup a dedicated page for the OnePlus Nord on Amazon India’s website. The page allows the user to sign-up for notifications regarding the launch of the device.

OnePlus claims that the new Nord product line follows the company's new global business strategy, which includes introducing new products at more affordable price segments. They claim that this new product line-up will be introduced to cater to feedback from OnePlus' growing community of users, who have shown a strong desire for a more affordable smartphone that incorporates OnePlus' flagship-level product and user experience standards.

"Launching the OnePlus Nord product line marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for OnePlus. The 'Never Settle' spirit is centered around sharing the best technology and products with the world, but it is also about challenging ourselves and going beyond our comfort zone," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said in a statement.

"We are immensely proud of our flagship products and will continue to create more tech-leading flagships for our users. Now we are excited to share the OnePlus experience with even more users around the world through this new product line."

OnePlus also assured buyers in North America that they will get a chance to experience the new device through a highly limited beta program after launch.

