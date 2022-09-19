OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022: Deals, offers and more

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone brand has revealed that its Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 will commence from September 22. Customers can expect discounts on smartphones, TWS earbuds, TVs, and more. Additionally, Axis Bank credit and debit card holders would be able to avail up to ₹6,000 instant discount during the sale. There will be no-cost EMI options available for a duration of up to 12 months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}