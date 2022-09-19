OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022: Deals, offers and more

Customers can expect discounts on smartphones, TWS earbuds, TVs, and more. Additionally, Axis Bank credit and debit card holders would be able to avail up to ₹6,000 instant discount during the sale.
OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone brand has revealed that its Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 will commence from September 22. Customers can expect discounts on smartphones, TWS earbuds, TVs, and more. Additionally, Axis Bank credit and debit card holders would be able to avail up to ₹6,000 instant discount during the sale. There will be no-cost EMI options available for a duration of up to 12 months.
Moreover, the Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 would also offer exclusive coupons to Red Cable Club members for OnePlus products. There is also a Flip and Win challenge currently live on the OnePlus India website.
The Chinese technology brand has revealed several upcoming deals that will go live during the OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022. In fact, OnePlus has also teased the arrival of the OnePlus Nord watch during the sale.
Diwali Head Start Sale 2022: Upcoming deals on smartphones
OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro’s price will be reduced to ₹55,999 from ₹66,999. This 5G smartphone sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset runs on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.
Interestingly, the cost of the more affordable OnePlus 10R 5G will commence from ₹29,999 instead of ₹34,999. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will come with a price tag of ₹26,999 instead of ₹28,999.
Diwali Head Start Sale 2022: Deals on TVs
The OnePlus TV Y1 series will cost ₹14,999 instead of ₹18,999 during the sale. This series can offer up to a full-HD resolution and it is equipped with 20W dual channel speakers.
Diwali Head Start Sale 2022: Deals on TWS earphones
The Chinese technology giant has revealed that the OnePlus Nord Buds will come at a price of ₹2,099 instead of ₹2,799. These earbuds are equipped with 12.4mm titanium drivers and are claimed to provide a total of up to 30 hours of listening time with the case.
Additionally, the cost of OnePlus Buds Pro will be reduced to ₹6,490 from ₹9,990. The adaptive noise cancellation feature of this TWS earbuds is said to suppress up to 40db of ambient noise.
