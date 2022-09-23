OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale goes live: Deals on OnePlus 10 Pro, 10R, Nord

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available at a discounted price of ₹61,999 for the base 8GG + 128GB storage. The other variant with 128GB + 256GB storage comes with a discounted price of ₹66,999. Additionally, customers can avail an instant ₹6000 discount via Axis Bank Car and EMI transactions on the official OnePlus website, OnePlus store app, OnePlus stores, offline partners stores and via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon. Interestingly, OnePlus and iPhone users can exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional exchange offer of ₹10,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.