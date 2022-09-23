OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale goes live: Deals on OnePlus 10 Pro, 10R, Nord

OnePlus is offering big discounts on many of its handsets. The company is also offering discount offers on wearables and smart TVs. Interested customers can avail an instant discount of ₹3,000 on buying the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition via SBI Credit cards.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
OnePlus, a Chinese technology giant has announced its festive sale which commenced from September 22, 2022. The smartphone maker is offering big discounts on many of its handsets including its latest offering, the OnePlus 10T. The company is also offering discount offers on wearables and smart TVs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
OnePlus, a Chinese technology giant has announced its festive sale which commenced from September 22, 2022. The smartphone maker is offering big discounts on many of its handsets including its latest offering, the OnePlus 10T. The company is also offering discount offers on wearables and smart TVs.
Interested customers can avail an instant discount of ₹3,000 on buying the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition via SBI Credit cards. Moreover, Amazon customers will get an additional instant cashback of ₹500 via Amazon Pay on all prepaid payments with the purchase of the Oneplus 10R Prime Edition for Amazon Prime members.
Interested customers can avail an instant discount of ₹3,000 on buying the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition via SBI Credit cards. Moreover, Amazon customers will get an additional instant cashback of ₹500 via Amazon Pay on all prepaid payments with the purchase of the Oneplus 10R Prime Edition for Amazon Prime members.
Here are some of the best deals from OnePlus during the sale:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
OnePlus 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10 Pro is available at a discounted price of ₹61,999 for the base 8GG + 128GB storage. The other variant with 128GB + 256GB storage comes with a discounted price of ₹66,999. Additionally, customers can avail an instant ₹6000 discount via Axis Bank Car and EMI transactions on the official OnePlus website, OnePlus store app, OnePlus stores, offline partners stores and via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon. Interestingly, OnePlus and iPhone users can exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional exchange offer of ₹10,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.
OnePlus Nord 2T
It comes with a massive discount. The Chinese brand is offering up to ₹4,000 discount to customers shopping with Axis Bank cards via the official company website and offline partners. SBI Credit card users can avail up to ₹4,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord 2T on Amazon.
OnePlus Nord CE 2
This smartphone comes at a price of ₹23,999. Buyers can get a discount of ₹1500 on using Axis Bank cards. Additionally, customers can also grab an instant discount of ₹500 on the company website and Amazon.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with an instant discount of ₹500 and additionally, customers can grab a discount of ₹1500 while shopping from Axis Bank cards through the company website and Amazon.