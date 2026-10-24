OnePlus Diwali Sale 2026: Nord 6, OnePlus 15, Nord CE6 Lite get discounts; check offers on phones, earbuds and tablets

OnePlus has rolled out festive offers across its smartphone, tablet and audio product ranges in India, combining price reductions, bank discounts and flexible payment options ahead of Diwali.
The smartphone offers are available from October 21 to October 25, 2026, while discounts on tablets and audio products run until October 27, according to the information available on the company website.
Customers can access the deals through the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app and Amazon India during its Great Indian Festival sale. Eligible buyers can also use payment options such as no-cost EMI, Amazon BFL and paper-based financing, subject to applicable terms.
OnePlus is offering free accessories with select tablet purchases. Buyers should check the product page and payment terms to confirm their eligibility for bank discounts and other benefits.
On the official OnePlus website these mobile phones are offering discounts.
|Smartphone
|Listed price
|Effective price
|OnePlus Nord 6
|₹52,999
|₹42,999
|OnePlus N6x
|₹26,999
|₹16,999
|OnePlus 15R
|₹61,999
|₹57,999
|OnePlus 15
|₹89,999
|₹81,999
|OnePlus 13s
|₹57,999
|₹49,999
|OnePlus Nord CE6
|₹40,999
|₹33,999
|OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite
|₹31,999
|₹26,499
|OnePlus N6
|₹30,999
|₹21,999
|OnePlus N6 Lite 4G
|₹24,999
|₹14,749
The effective prices may depend on eligible bank cards or other conditions. Buyers need to verify the final amount at checkout.
The festive offers also cover OnePlus tablets, with discounts on selected models.
|ablet
|Listed price
|Festive price or offer
|OnePlus Pad 4
|₹62,999
|₹59,499, including eligible bank offers
|OnePlus Pad Go 2
|₹29,999
|Free OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo for a limited period
|OnePlus Pad Lite
|₹29,999
|₹23,999
The free Stylo offer on the Pad Go 2 is subject to limited stock and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Customers looking for audio products can also find festive pricing across the company's earbuds and wireless neckband range.
|Audio product
|Listed price
|Festive price
|OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
|₹4,999
|₹3,999
|OnePlus Nord Buds 4
|₹3,499
|₹3,299
|OnePlus Buds 4
|₹6,499
|₹6,499
|OnePlus Buds Pro 3
|₹13,999
|₹12,999
|OnePlus Nord Buds 3r
|₹1,999
|₹1,999
|OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3
|₹1,999
|₹1,999
|OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC
|₹2,499
|₹2,299
The prices above are based on the offers displayed on the official OnePlus website.
Customers can shop through the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app and Amazon India during the Great Indian Festival sale. Eligible products are also available at OnePlus Experience Stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, as well as select partner stores, according to reports.
The company is offering no-cost EMI and other financing options on eligible purchases. The applicable bank discount, payment method and product configuration may affect the final price.
The smartphone sale ends on 25 October 2026, while the tablet and audio offers continue until 27 October 2026. Buyers should check availability, offer conditions and stock before placing an order.
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