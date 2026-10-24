OnePlus Diwali Sale 2026: Nord 6, OnePlus 15, Nord CE6 Lite get discounts; check offers on phones, earbuds and tablets

OnePlus Diwali Sale 2026 offers discounts on smartphones, tablets and audio products. The OnePlus Nord 6 starts at 42,999 and OnePlus 15 at 81,999 with bank offers. Smartphone deals run until October 25, while tablet and audio offers end on October 27.

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Published24 Oct 2026, 09:00 PM IST
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(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

OnePlus has rolled out festive offers across its smartphone, tablet and audio product ranges in India, combining price reductions, bank discounts and flexible payment options ahead of Diwali.

The smartphone offers are available from October 21 to October 25, 2026, while discounts on tablets and audio products run until October 27, according to the information available on the company website.

Customers can access the deals through the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app and Amazon India during its Great Indian Festival sale. Eligible buyers can also use payment options such as no-cost EMI, Amazon BFL and paper-based financing, subject to applicable terms.

OnePlus is offering free accessories with select tablet purchases. Buyers should check the product page and payment terms to confirm their eligibility for bank discounts and other benefits.

OnePlus Diwali Sale 2026: Smartphone prices and discounts

On the official OnePlus website these mobile phones are offering discounts.

SmartphoneListed priceEffective price
OnePlus Nord 6 52,999 42,999
OnePlus N6x 26,999 16,999
OnePlus 15R 61,999 57,999
OnePlus 15 89,999 81,999
OnePlus 13s 57,999 49,999
OnePlus Nord CE6 40,999 33,999
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite 31,999 26,499
OnePlus N6 30,999 21,999
OnePlus N6 Lite 4G 24,999 14,749

The effective prices may depend on eligible bank cards or other conditions. Buyers need to verify the final amount at checkout.

OnePlus Diwali Sale 2026: Tablet offers

The festive offers also cover OnePlus tablets, with discounts on selected models.

abletListed priceFestive price or offer
OnePlus Pad 4 62,999 59,499, including eligible bank offers
OnePlus Pad Go 2 29,999Free OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo for a limited period
OnePlus Pad Lite 29,999 23,999

The free Stylo offer on the Pad Go 2 is subject to limited stock and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

OnePlus Diwali Sale 2026: Earbuds and audio offers

Customers looking for audio products can also find festive pricing across the company's earbuds and wireless neckband range.

Audio productListed priceFestive price
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro 4,999 3,999
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 3,499 3,299
OnePlus Buds 4 6,499 6,499
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 13,999 12,999
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r 1,999 1,999
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 1,999 1,999
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC 2,499 2,299

The prices above are based on the offers displayed on the official OnePlus website.

Where to buy OnePlus Diwali sale products

Customers can shop through the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app and Amazon India during the Great Indian Festival sale. Eligible products are also available at OnePlus Experience Stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, as well as select partner stores, according to reports.

The company is offering no-cost EMI and other financing options on eligible purchases. The applicable bank discount, payment method and product configuration may affect the final price.

The smartphone sale ends on 25 October 2026, while the tablet and audio offers continue until 27 October 2026. Buyers should check availability, offer conditions and stock before placing an order.

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