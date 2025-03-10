OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced the replacement of the Alert Slider with a new smart button, framing it as an evolution. This change, while disappointing to loyal users, aims to offer greater customisation and control, similar to Apple's Action Button.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has officially confirmed the company's plans to replace the iconic Alert Slider, a feature that has been synonymous with OnePlus smartphones for years. The decision, long speculated upon, has now been made public through a community post from Lau, who framed the change as an "evolution" rather than a removal. However, for many devoted OnePlus users, the news marks the end of an era.

For years, the Alert Slider has been a hallmark of OnePlus devices, allowing users to toggle between sound profiles – a feature particularly useful in meetings or quiet settings. Its removal is set to disappoint loyal OnePlus fans who appreciated the convenience it offered.

Lau acknowledged the emotional attachment many users have to the feature, writing, "I know this is a big change. And I know it's not easy to accept. The Alert Slider holds a special place in the hearts of our Community, and we don't take that lightly. But we truly believe this is the right step forward."

While he insists that the feature is being evolved rather than entirely discarded, it is widely believed that the OnePlus 13 will be the last model to include the traditional Alert Slider.

Is OnePlus following Apple’s footsteps? The shift strongly suggests that OnePlus is taking inspiration from Apple, which recently introduced the Action Button on its iPhones. Originally, OnePlus adopted the Alert Slider from iPhones, and now it appears the company is ready to move towards a multifunctional button similar to Apple’s latest innovation.

In his post, Lau hinted at a "smart button" that will provide users with greater control and customisation options. He described it as "an innovation that is not just smart but intuitively yours."

“The new smart button is designed for that future, delivering a more personalised experience. Imagine a button that adapts to you. Whether you are a power user or prefer simplicity, this button works for you, not the other way around," he stated.

This suggests that OnePlus users may soon be able to assign multiple functions to the button, such as launching the camera, controlling notifications, toggling the flashlight, or activating other custom features – much like Apple’s Action Button.