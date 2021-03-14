OnePlus will be conducting a launch event for the new OnePlus 9 series on 23 March. The company also has something more planned. OnePlus recently posted a video that has almost confirmed that it will be introducing a new smartwatch soon.

The OnePlus teaser video shares multiple tweets and requests from interested buyers asking for the launch of a smartwatch. The company responded to the requests by saying, "You asked for it. You're getting it"

The company has also put out a blog that drops strong hints about the upcoming smartwatch. The blog titled "Watch this space for something new" states, "As the clock is ticking down to the launch of our latest flagship, we’re excited to bring you an exclusive Community announcement... it’s time for something new. This fresh addition to the OnePlus family is healthy, punctual and even takes care of you while you sleep."

The blog does hint that the smartwatch will feature a few health trackers, commonly found in most smartwatches which includes sleep tracking and heart rate measurment.

OnePlus has not revealed much apart from these details. However, the images shared by the company do hint that the watch will sport a round dial.

The Chinese brand is also conducting a contest where participants will have to guess what the product is but only wrong answers will be accepted. OnePlus will be giving away nine products to the winners of the contest.

OnePlus will also be launching the OnePlus 9 series smartphones which are expected to feature one 'Pro' model and the other non-Pro model. The Pro model will feature a camera built with Hasselblad.

