OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were launched at an online only event. The company’s first flagship devices of the year come with upgraded hardware to go toe to toe with other industry giants like Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the iPhone 11 Pro. OnePlus jumped into the league of high-end premium segment phones by pricing the top variant at $999. However, it seems Indian OnePlus enthusiasts might escape the steep hike price .

Post the launch, OnePlus India posted a tweet saying, “we don’t speak dollars. India prices coming soon." The tweet also claimed that “good things come to those who w8". However, there’s no direct mention about the price being cheaper.

Good things come to those who w8 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/t7OrAPlNBR — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 14, 2020

Going by past record, the company has been increasing the prices of its devices every year. Last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro was launched a price similar to that of the starting price of OnePlus 8 in US. The disparity in price might be too high for Indian buyers. But how would OnePlus manage to keep the prices low in India?

OnePlus is expected to skip a few bells and whistles for the Indian audience. Considering that 5G network is far from realizing its true potential in India, the Chinese company might skip it from this iteration of OnePlus devices, similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy S20 series. India is one the biggest market for OnePlus and it is currently the reigning champion in the premium segment. OnePlus will definitely want to keep it that way. Apple is planning to launch the mid-range iPhone SE 2 which could also turn out to be a strong contender for OnePlus.

