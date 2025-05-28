OnePlus introduces personalised AI features and hardware on upcoming 13s model: All you need to know

OnePlus has announced a strategic expansion into artificial intelligence with the launch of 'OnePlus AI', alongside a new hardware feature dubbed the 'Plus Key', which will debut on the forthcoming OnePlus 13s.
Positioned as part of the company’s broader push towards personalised AI integration, the Plus Key marks a new direction for hardware design. It builds on the legacy of the Alert Slider and allows users to assign custom functions — such as activating the camera, switching audio profiles, or initiating translations.
The key will also serve as a gateway to 'AI Plus Mind', a new AI-driven feature that enables users to save and organise on-screen information. Through either a button press or a three-finger swipe, users can store content like schedules or event details. The system can then contextually analyse the saved material and integrate it with apps like calendars, promising a more structured approach to digital information management.
Alongside the hardware addition, OnePlus revealed a suite of AI-based tools aimed at improving productivity and user interaction. These include:
The company also detailed an upcoming integration with Google’s Gemini AI across OxygenOS and Google applications, enabling features such as real-time screen and camera sharing with AI-assisted interaction.
In terms of data privacy, OnePlus outlined its Private Computing Cloud (PCC) approach, which supports both on-device processing and cloud-based computation within a secure, encrypted environment. The architecture utilises a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) to safeguard sensitive user data throughout its storage, processing, and transmission phases.