OnePlus introduces personalised AI features and hardware on upcoming 13s model: All you need to know

OnePlus has announced a strategic expansion into artificial intelligence with the launch of 'OnePlus AI', alongside a new hardware feature dubbed the 'Plus Key', which will debut on the forthcoming OnePlus 13s.

Advertisement

Positioned as part of the company’s broader push towards personalised AI integration, the Plus Key marks a new direction for hardware design. It builds on the legacy of the Alert Slider and allows users to assign custom functions — such as activating the camera, switching audio profiles, or initiating translations.

The key will also serve as a gateway to 'AI Plus Mind', a new AI-driven feature that enables users to save and organise on-screen information. Through either a button press or a three-finger swipe, users can store content like schedules or event details. The system can then contextually analyse the saved material and integrate it with apps like calendars, promising a more structured approach to digital information management.

Advertisement

Alongside the hardware addition, OnePlus revealed a suite of AI-based tools aimed at improving productivity and user interaction. These include:

AI VoiceScribe : A tool to record, summarise, and translate calls and meetings within commonly used messaging and video applications.

: A tool to record, summarise, and translate calls and meetings within commonly used messaging and video applications. AI Call Assistant (initially India-only): Offers real-time call translations and call summaries via the OnePlus dialler on the 13s model.

(initially India-only): Offers real-time call translations and call summaries via the OnePlus dialler on the 13s model. AI Translation : A unified app that combines text, voice, camera, and screen translation.

: A unified app that combines text, voice, camera, and screen translation. AI Search : Allows natural language queries across the device’s local content, integrating with AI Plus Mind for enhanced content retrieval.

: Allows natural language queries across the device’s local content, integrating with AI Plus Mind for enhanced content retrieval. AI Reframe : A photography feature that automatically suggests alternative framings based on scene composition.

: A photography feature that automatically suggests alternative framings based on scene composition. AI Best Face 2.0: Expected to arrive later this summer, this update improves group photos by detecting and correcting closed eyes or less favourable expressions, even in images taken on non-OnePlus devices. The company also detailed an upcoming integration with Google’s Gemini AI across OxygenOS and Google applications, enabling features such as real-time screen and camera sharing with AI-assisted interaction.

Advertisement