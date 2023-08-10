comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 10 2023 13:25:47
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.8 0%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120 -0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.35 -0.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 965.5 -0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.7 -0.39%
Business News/ Technology / News/  OnePlus is giving lifetime screen warranty for its smartphones: Here’s why
Back

OnePlus has introduced a lifetime warranty to address the "green-screen" problem experienced by users. The company has stated that this warranty covers all models, except for older devices like the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R, due to the unavailability of "spare parts" for repair. However, OnePlus is offering a generous solution by presenting affected users with a discount voucher of up to 30,000 to facilitate an upgrade to a new OnePlus device, specifically the OnePlus 10R. This effectively allows users to acquire a new OnePlus 10R by paying a nominal amount ranging from 5,000 to 10,000.

OnePlus is implementing this lifetime warranty for its Indian users in response to reports from the past few weeks, wherein some OnePlus users in India and around the world have raised concerns about a peculiar green screen issue. While the affected phones remain operational, the persistent green line adversely affects the overall scrolling experience. This problem appears to be more prevalent among OnePlus phones equipped with AMOLED displays.

As reported by Android Authority, this lifetime warranty offer is exclusively extended to users in India. A spokesperson's statement highlighted the company's commitment to addressing the inconvenience caused by the issue. Affected users are encouraged to visit a nearby OnePlus service center for device assessment and will receive free screen replacement for devices impacted by the situation. 

It's important to note that the notice does not provide information regarding any specific conditions that must be met by the smartphone to qualify for the discount voucher.

Furthermore, OnePlus is providing a voucher option for select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices, offering users a significant portion of the device's value to facilitate an upgrade to a new OnePlus model. In light of the ongoing circumstances, OnePlus is now introducing a lifetime screen warranty for all affected devices.

A Telegram user also shared a notice from a OnePlus service center that provides additional details about the "discount voucher" offer for Indian users with OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R devices affected by the screen issue. The notice specifies that OnePlus 8 Pro users will receive a voucher worth 25,500, while the OnePlus 8T is eligible for a voucher valued at 20,000. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9T users will receive vouchers of 23,500 and 19,000, respectively. Additionally, users upgrading to the OnePlus 10R will receive an additional 4,500 offer. The OnePlus 10R is priced in India between 34,999 and 39,999.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 01:31 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout