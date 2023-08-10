OnePlus is giving lifetime screen warranty for its smartphones: Here’s why

OnePlus has introduced a lifetime warranty to address the "green-screen" problem experienced by users. The company has stated that this warranty covers all models, except for older devices like the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R, due to the unavailability of "spare parts" for repair. However, OnePlus is offering a generous solution by presenting affected users with a discount voucher of up to ₹30,000 to facilitate an upgrade to a new OnePlus device, specifically the OnePlus 10R. This effectively allows users to acquire a new OnePlus 10R by paying a nominal amount ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

