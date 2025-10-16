OnePlus launches Android 16 powered OxygenOS 16 in India: Top 5 features you should know

OnePlus has launched OxygenOS 16 in India, bringin not just the power of Android 16 but a number of other essential improvements along with a bunch of AI features.

Here are the top new features coming with OxygenOS 16: 1) Fluid animations: OnePlus is using what it calls “Parallel Processing 2.0” technology to improve the animations on OxygenOS 16. The new technology, company says, allows animations to begin before the previous actions complete leading to smoothness throughout the UI including app transitions, navigation gestures and system interactions.

2) Resizable icons:

OnePlus has introduced a new option in home screen that allows users to expand the app icons or folders according to their preference. Meanwhile, OnePlus says that the new UI is also optimized for tablets with users getting the ability to add up to 5 apps simultaneously in Open Canvas (OnePlus' proprietary split screen mechanism), three in split view and two in floating window.

3) Lock screen widgets, new wallpapers and themes:

OnePlus brings new Flux Theme 2.0 with OxygenOS 16 where which offers the ability to add Motion Photos and video wallpapers to add depth effects to interactions. There is also a full screen Always on Display (AOD) option which shows the wallpaper and more information even when the screen is closed.

The company has solved a major pain point for users this year by providing the ability to add widgets in lock screen, which are stacked vertically or horizontally depending on the theme in use.

4) Fluid Cloud:

Users can now see real-time alerts along with live updates from apps like Spotify, sports platforms and food delivery apps in the lock screen.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has also added a new visual experience with Gaussian blur effects, rounded corners and translucent interface which can be witnessed in Quick Settings, Home Screen and App Drawer. Meanwhile, first party apps like Clock and Calculator also come with renewed aesthetics and functionality.

5) Plus Mind:

Perhaps the biggest upgrade that OnePlus has made in terms of its AI experience is the Plus Mind which was first introduced with OnePlus 13s. At launch, the feature was far from OnePlus' dream of creating a virtual memory palace and acted as a decorated screenshot option.

With OxygenOS 16, however, things are very different. Users can now not only share images in Plus Mind but also hold the Plus Key on newer phones to record voice notes of up to 1 minutes. There is also support for long screenshot capture so you can in theory also store articles or other reading material inside the app.