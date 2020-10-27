OnePlus has announced the launch of two of its new smartphones that fall under a brand new series. The OnePlus N series gets a new N100 and N10 5G. As the names suggest, one comes with 5G connectivity while the other doesn’t. This is a very first for OnePlus as the price range for the N100 starts at the lowest price, OnePlus has ever ventured into.

The new OnePlus N100 is the cheapest OnePlus phone to be launched till date. Unlike most launches by the company, the OnePlus N100 features entry-level chipset. The device comes with a Snapdragon 460 processor.

The new OnePlus N100 is the cheapest OnePlus phone to be launched till date. Unlike most launches by the company, the OnePlus N100 features entry-level chipset. The device comes with a Snapdragon 460 processor.

The display on the new OnePlus N100 will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ Display with 60Hz refresh rate. It comes in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant. One of the USPs will be the battery capacity of 5000mAh which also gets 18W of fast charging.

The N100 comes with a triple camera setup with the primary lens housing a 13MP lens. The front-facing camera is a 8MP lens. The device will launch with Oxygen OS 10.5 out of the box. In terms of price, the phone is priced at £179 (roughly ₹17,200).

The OnePlus N10 5G is a more mid-range smartphone which features a Snapdragon 690 chipset. This smartphone will use a 6.49-inch Full HD+ with 90Hz refresh rate. It will also be available in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The N10 5G sports a smaller battery with 4,300 mAh capacity. However, the device will get the popular 30T fast charging.

The device comes with a quad-camera setup. The primary camera uses a 64MP lens. The front camera will house a 16MP lens. The device is priced at £329 (Roughly ₹31,800).

The phones will initially only be available in a few European countries and the company will be announcing its availability in the North American market. There’s no information about the company’s plans to launch the new devices in India. Since the mid-range and budget segments are exceptionally competitive in India, OnePlus might have to drop the prices of the new devices.

