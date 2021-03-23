OnePlus has finally introduced its first smartwatch. The new OnePlatch comes with all basic health-tracking sensors. The company has chosen a round dial design for its first smartwatch.

The new smartwatch is priced at ₹16,999 for the standard variant. The new Cobalt Limited Edition watch price has not been revealed yet.

The Watch comes in 46mm size. The company has also introduced a Cobalt Limited Edition watch. The special edition uses cobalt alloy and also comes with a leather strap.

The OnePlus Watch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. The watch gets sensors like Altimeter, GPS and blood oxygen meter.

Idle alert, The phone gets over 110 workout modes. The Watch also comes with local storage enough to store 500 songs. The watch also allows users to answer calls.

The OnePlus Watch can also connect to OnePlus TV to control basic functions like volume control. The Watch also tracks the users sleep to turn off the TV after half an hour.

In terms of battery life, the company promises a span of two weeks of use. With hardcore use, it will provide a week's worth of power.

