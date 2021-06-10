OnePlus has launched a new smart TV range called OnePlus TV U1S. The new 4K smart TV series has been introduced in three sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus TV U1S will be priced at ₹39,999 for 50-inch variant. The 55-inch smart TV is priced at ₹47,999. The 65-inch TV is priced at ₹62,999.

Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus and RCC members can purchase the new TV from 9PM on 10 June.

Offers

Buyers can avail a discount of ₹2,000 by using HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. According to the company's official website, buyers that purchase the new OnePlus TV U1S during launch week can get the OnePlus Buds Z or OnePlus Band with every purchase.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched in India. Price, availability, other details

The OnePlus TV gets voice-control options. The user will be able to navigate the TVs interface using voice commands. The TV can also be controlled via wearable devices. The 4K display panel will get Gamma Engine Optimization for better visuals even with relatively lower resolution. The TV also gets a camera for video calls.

The OnePlus TV U1S gets 30W of speakers. The company has calibrated the speakers with the help of the audio company Dyna Audio. The TV also gets Dolby Atmos for surround sound experience. The TV is HDR10+ certified.

The TV gets Speak Now feature which allows the users to access Google voice assistant without the need to press any button.

The TV gets a Kids Mode to set time limits for certain viewing sessions. Users can customize the time and set data limits in accordance with their needs.

The OnePlus TV U1S also gets OnePlus Connect 2.0. which helps users provide typing input from their mobile phones as well as clear

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.