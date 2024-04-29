OnePlus Nord 4 appears on Geekbench, hinting at Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and Android 14: Report
The OnePlus Nord 4, possibly identified as model CPH2621, has surfaced on Geekbench, suggesting an upcoming launch. It scored 1,875 (single-core) and 4,934 (multi-core), runs Android 14, and likely uses the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.
A new OnePlus smartphone, believed to be the OnePlus Nord 4, has recently appeared on Geekbench, fueling speculation about the upcoming device's specifications and launch timeline. Following the launch of the Nord CE 4 in India, the original Nord 4 has been rumored to make its debut in the latter half of the year, potentially after June, according to industry leaks.