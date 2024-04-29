Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 12:40:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.85 -0.93%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.50 2.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 828.50 0.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.60 0.14%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,016.50 1.60%
Business News/ Technology / News/  OnePlus Nord 4 appears on Geekbench, hinting at Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and Android 14: Report
BackBack

OnePlus Nord 4 appears on Geekbench, hinting at Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and Android 14: Report

Livemint

The OnePlus Nord 4, possibly identified as model CPH2621, has surfaced on Geekbench, suggesting an upcoming launch. It scored 1,875 (single-core) and 4,934 (multi-core), runs Android 14, and likely uses the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

For representation purposes only.Premium
For representation purposes only.

A new OnePlus smartphone, believed to be the OnePlus Nord 4, has recently appeared on Geekbench, fueling speculation about the upcoming device's specifications and launch timeline. Following the launch of the Nord CE 4 in India, the original Nord 4 has been rumored to make its debut in the latter half of the year, potentially after June, according to industry leaks. 

Although the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the Geekbench listing offers a glimpse into what to expect from this new mid-range handset.

As per a report by India Today, the possibly OnePlus Nord 4, identified by the model number CPH2621, scored 1,875 in the single-core test and 4,934 in the multi-core test on Geekbench. 

The listing reportedly indicates that the device is running on Android 14 and is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm chipset codenamed "pineapple." Notable tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the Nord 4 will feature a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, the same chip that powers the China-only OnePlus Ace 3V, which could be a clue that the Nord 4 might be a rebranded version of the Ace 3V for global markets. However, these details are not yet confirmed, so it's wise to remain cautious with any assumptions.

Additional leaks from the Camera FV-5 database suggest that the OnePlus Nord 4 will sport a primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an f/1.9 aperture, and a 26.4mm focal length. Further specifications are still under wraps, but the Eurofins certification website indicates that the phone will feature a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

These rumored specifications seem to mirror those of the China-only OnePlus Ace 3V, suggesting it could serve as a basis for the Nord 4. The Ace 3V features a 6.74-inch OLED flat screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.

In terms of camera technology, the OnePlus Ace 3V boasts a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 camera in its dual-camera setup. The front-facing camera is 16 megapixels. Dual stereo speakers and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance are also part of the Ace 3V's offerings.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 Apr 2024, 09:43 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue