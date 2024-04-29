A new OnePlus smartphone, believed to be the OnePlus Nord 4, has recently appeared on Geekbench, fueling speculation about the upcoming device's specifications and launch timeline. Following the launch of the Nord CE 4 in India, the original Nord 4 has been rumored to make its debut in the latter half of the year, potentially after June, according to industry leaks.

Although the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the Geekbench listing offers a glimpse into what to expect from this new mid-range handset.

As per a report by India Today, the possibly OnePlus Nord 4, identified by the model number CPH2621, scored 1,875 in the single-core test and 4,934 in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

The listing reportedly indicates that the device is running on Android 14 and is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm chipset codenamed "pineapple." Notable tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the Nord 4 will feature a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, the same chip that powers the China-only OnePlus Ace 3V, which could be a clue that the Nord 4 might be a rebranded version of the Ace 3V for global markets. However, these details are not yet confirmed, so it's wise to remain cautious with any assumptions.

Additional leaks from the Camera FV-5 database suggest that the OnePlus Nord 4 will sport a primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an f/1.9 aperture, and a 26.4mm focal length. Further specifications are still under wraps, but the Eurofins certification website indicates that the phone will feature a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

These rumored specifications seem to mirror those of the China-only OnePlus Ace 3V, suggesting it could serve as a basis for the Nord 4. The Ace 3V features a 6.74-inch OLED flat screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.

In terms of camera technology, the OnePlus Ace 3V boasts a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 camera in its dual-camera setup. The front-facing camera is 16 megapixels. Dual stereo speakers and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance are also part of the Ace 3V's offerings.

