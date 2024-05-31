Active Stocks
OnePlus Nord 4 could arrive in India in the third week of July: Report

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to launch in the third week of July, according to a new leak. The phone is anticipated to be priced between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000. As the Nord series prices rise, OnePlus continues to offer affordable alternatives like the Nord CE and CE Lite.

For representation purposes only. (OnePlus)

The long-awaited OnePlus Nord 4 may finally be arriving soon. While OnePlus has yet to officially confirm the launch of their upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone, a new leak suggests that the device will be announced within the next two months. 

Insiders have informed Smartprix that the OnePlus Nord 4 is set to debut in the third week of July, with the company planning an in-person event to unveil the new Nord phone.

Previous media reports indicated that the OnePlus Nord 4 would be released in the latter half of 2024, which aligns with a potential July launch. This recent leak is the first to provide a specific timeframe for the Nord 4's launch. Given that the OnePlus Nord 3 was released last July, it seems plausible that its successor would follow a similar schedule.

The original OnePlus Nord, launched in 2020, was priced at 24,999. The second-generation Nord model saw a price increase to around 29,999, and the third-generation model is currently priced at 33,999. 

As the prices of the main Nord series have risen, OnePlus has strategically introduced more affordable versions, such as the Nord CE and CE Lite, to offer consumers options at different price points. The Nord CE Lite models are priced below 25,000, while the Nord CE models remain under 30,000.

The OnePlus Nord series is aimed at consumers who are willing to pay up to 35,000 for enhanced features and a better overall experience. For those looking at the 40,000 price range, OnePlus offers the R series. It will be intriguing to see if the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 can justify its price and attract buyers, given the competitive mid-range segment which includes strong contenders like the iQOO Neo 9 Pro and Poco F6.

 

 

Published: 31 May 2024, 03:57 PM IST
