OnePlus Nord 4 could arrive in India in the third week of July: Report
The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to launch in the third week of July, according to a new leak. The phone is anticipated to be priced between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000. As the Nord series prices rise, OnePlus continues to offer affordable alternatives like the Nord CE and CE Lite.
The long-awaited OnePlus Nord 4 may finally be arriving soon. While OnePlus has yet to officially confirm the launch of their upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone, a new leak suggests that the device will be announced within the next two months.