OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 tipped to launch on 8 July with big battery upgrades and MediaTek chipsets

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to expand its mid-range smartphone portfolio with the launch of two new models, the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5, expected to arrive as early as 8 July, according to well-known tipster Yogesh Brar. Although the company has yet to officially confirm the devices or their release timeline, recent leaks have offered a detailed glimpse into what users might expect from the upcoming handsets.

OnePlus Nord 5: Power-Focused with Flagship Ambitions The Nord 5 is anticipated to deliver significant improvements over the previous Nord 4, particularly in terms of performance and battery life. The device is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset — the same cutting-edge 4nm processor featured in the newly launched Realme GT 7. If priced under ₹35,000, the Nord 5 could emerge as a strong contender in the mid-range segment, especially for mobile gamers seeking high performance at a competitive price.

Battery capacity is also expected to take a major leap, with reports suggesting a 7,000mAh unit, up from the Nord 4’s 5,500mAh. Combined with support for 100W fast charging, this could make the Nord 5 a standout choice for heavy users and those often on the go.

The device is expected to feature a flat OLED display offering a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. An in-display fingerprint sensor is likely to be included, while the screen size is anticipated to be similar to the Nord 4’s 6.74 inches. Early design leaks point to a shift from the Nord 4’s metal frame to a glass back and plastic frame, a design decision that may divide opinions on durability and aesthetics.

On the photography front, the Nord 5 is tipped to include a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is expected to be a 16MP unit.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Well-Rounded with Emphasis on Endurance The Nord CE 5, a more budget-friendly sibling, is expected to strike a balance between performance and efficiency. Under the hood, it could come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

A 6.7-inch flat OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate is expected, maintaining consistency with the display standards of the Nord series. Camera hardware is rumoured to mirror that of the Nord 5, with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Nord CE 5 may edge ahead slightly in the battery department, with a reported 7,100mAh capacity and support for 80W fast charging — potentially making it one of the largest batteries seen in a mid-range OnePlus device to date.

Pricing and Availability While official pricing remains under wraps, leaks suggest the OnePlus Nord 5 may launch between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000, possibly lower with introductory offers. The Nord 4 debuted at ₹29,999, so a slight increase would not be unexpected given the spec bump.

