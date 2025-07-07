OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 and Buds 4 set to launch tomorrow: How and where to watch livestream

OnePlus is set to launch its latest mid-range smartphones and audio product at its upcomingSummer Launch Event scheduled for 8 July 2025. The company will introduce two new smartphones under the Nord banner, the OnePlus Nord 5 and the Nord CE 5, along with the OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earphones. The livestreamed event will commence at 2:00 PM IST (10:30 AM CEST).

OnePlus Nord 5 series launch: All we know so far The Nord 5 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and LPDDR5X RAM, with the company claiming capabilities such as real-time ray tracing and up to 144fps gaming. It features a 7,300 mm² Cryo-Velocity cooling system designed for thermal management. Camera specifications include a dual rear setup (50MP main + 8MP) using the LYT-700 sensor, and a 50MP front camera with autofocus. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps, with features like Ultra HDR and an upgraded LivePhoto mode.

The Nord CE 5, meanwhile, runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset, manufactured on a 4nm process. It also utilises LPDDR5X RAM and reportedly achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 1.47 million. The device houses a 7,100 mAh battery supported by 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and features such as Bypass Charging and Battery Health Magic. Imaging is handled by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with optical image stabilisation and 4K HDR video capabilities.

Also launching is the OnePlus Buds 4, which offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 45 hours with the charging case. The earphones feature dual drivers and DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0 support, 3D Audio, and a low-latency Game Mode (47ms). Additional functionalities include AI Translation, gesture controls, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device connectivity. They will be available in two colour variants: Zen Green and Storm Grey.

