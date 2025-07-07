OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 and Buds 4 set to launch tomorrow: How and where to watch livestream

OnePlus is set to launch its latest mid-range smartphones and audio product at its upcomingSummer Launch Event scheduled for 8 July 2025. The company will introduce two new smartphones under the Nord banner, the OnePlus Nord 5 and the Nord CE 5, along with the OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earphones. The livestreamed event will commence at 2:00 PM IST (10:30 AM CEST).
The Nord 5 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and LPDDR5X RAM, with the company claiming capabilities such as real-time ray tracing and up to 144fps gaming. It features a 7,300 mm² Cryo-Velocity cooling system designed for thermal management. Camera specifications include a dual rear setup (50MP main + 8MP) using the LYT-700 sensor, and a 50MP front camera with autofocus. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps, with features like Ultra HDR and an upgraded LivePhoto mode.
13% OFF
₹39999₹45999
Get This
The Nord CE 5, meanwhile, runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset, manufactured on a 4nm process. It also utilises LPDDR5X RAM and reportedly achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 1.47 million. The device houses a 7,100 mAh battery supported by 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and features such as Bypass Charging and Battery Health Magic. Imaging is handled by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with optical image stabilisation and 4K HDR video capabilities.
Also launching is the OnePlus Buds 4, which offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 45 hours with the charging case. The earphones feature dual drivers and DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0 support, 3D Audio, and a low-latency Game Mode (47ms). Additional functionalities include AI Translation, gesture controls, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device connectivity. They will be available in two colour variants: Zen Green and Storm Grey.
The event will be livestreamed on OnePlus' official YouTube and social media channels.