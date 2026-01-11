OnePlus Nord 6 spotted on certifications, global launch may be imminent: Report

OnePlus may launch its next Nord smartphones globally following the recent debut of the Turbo 6 series in China. The company introduced the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V in the mid-range segment. With growing interest outside China, speculation is now building around a possible international launch under the Nord branding.

Nord rebranding tipped for global markets Reports suggest that OnePlus could rebrand the Turbo 6 series for global markets, including India, under its Nord lineup. If this happens, the OnePlus Turbo 6 may arrive as the OnePlus Nord 6, while the Turbo 6V could be launched as the Nord CE 6.

Advertisement

OnePlus has followed a similar strategy in the past, bringing China-exclusive Turbo models to international markets with slight changes to specifications and software. This approach has allowed the company to introduce advanced hardware features to the Nord series at competitive prices.

GSMArena report points to launch preparations According to a report by GSMArena, the OnePlus Nord 6 has recently cleared multiple regulatory certifications, indicating that a wider launch may be in preparation. The device has reportedly appeared on certification databases such as SIRIM in Malaysia, along with approvals from GCF and TDRA.

These certifications are usually obtained shortly before a product is officially announced, suggesting that OnePlus may be moving closer to unveiling the Nord 6. However, the company has not yet made any formal announcement regarding the device.

Advertisement

Expected India launch timeline Based on OnePlus’ previous release cycles, the Nord 6 could be launched in India in the first half of 2026. The OnePlus Nord 5 was unveiled in July last year, but the early certification sightings highlighted by GSMArena suggest that its successor could arrive earlier than expected.

That said, OnePlus has not confirmed any launch dates, and the final timeline could still change.

Also Read | Upcoming smartphone launches expected in January 2026

Likely pricing in India While official pricing details are yet to be revealed, the China pricing of the Turbo 6 series offers a reference point. The OnePlus Turbo 6 starts at CNY 2,099, which is roughly Rs. 27,000, while the Turbo 6V is priced from CNY 1,699, or around Rs. 21,000.

Advertisement

If rebranded as the Nord 6 series in India, the OnePlus Nord 6 could be priced between Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 32,000. The Nord CE 6, if introduced, may fall in the Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 25,000 range.

OnePlus Nord 6 expected specifications If the Nord 6 is based on the Turbo 6, it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, making it one of the most powerful Nord smartphones to date. The phone could offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Battery life is likely to be a major focus, with the Turbo 6 featuring a 9,000mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging and support for 27W reverse wired charging. Carrying this over would give the Nord 6 a clear edge in endurance.

Advertisement

Durability could also be a key differentiator. The Turbo 6 carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, offering protection against dust, water immersion and high-pressure water jets, a level of protection still uncommon in the mid-range segment.

Camera expectations include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Other anticipated features include NFC, multi-band GPS, and long-term software updates.

While the Turbo 6 runs ColorOS in China, the India and global variants of the Nord 6 are expected to ship with OxygenOS.

Official details still awaited Despite the growing number of reports and certification sightings highlighted by GSMArena, OnePlus has not officially confirmed the Nord 6 series. Specifications, pricing, and launch timelines may still change ahead of an official announcement.