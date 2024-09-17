OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched in India with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers: Price, specifications and more | Mint

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched in India with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers: Price, specifications and more
OnePlus has introduced the Nord Buds 3 in India, featuring 12.4mm dynamic drivers and 36dB ANC. Priced at Rs. 2,299, they offer 43 hours of battery life and are available from September 20 in two colors, with a comfortable in-ear design.
OnePlus has launched its latest audio innovation, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3, in India. These new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones promise a battery longevity of up to 43 hours per charge. Engineered with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers, the Nord Buds 3 feature advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 36dB.