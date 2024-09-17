OnePlus has introduced the Nord Buds 3 in India, featuring 12.4mm dynamic drivers and 36dB ANC. Priced at Rs. 2,299, they offer 43 hours of battery life and are available from September 20 in two colors, with a comfortable in-ear design.

OnePlus has launched its latest audio innovation, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3, in India. These new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones promise a battery longevity of up to 43 hours per charge. Engineered with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers, the Nord Buds 3 feature advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 36dB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing

Priced at Rs. 2,299, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will be available for purchase starting September 20. Prospective buyers can find them on OnePlus's official website, retail stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and various offline partners. The earbuds come in two stylish hues: Harmonic Gray and Melodic White. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications and features

The design of the Nord Buds 3 echoes that of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which made its debut in July. The earbuds boast an IP55 rating, indicating robust protection against dust and water splashes. They also integrate seamlessly with the Hey Melody app, allowing users to tailor noise cancellation and audio settings to their preferences.

In terms of specifications, the Nord Buds 3 feature a classic in-ear design with silicone tips for a comfortable fit. The earbuds are designed with rounded stems that are thicker at the base and include touch control sensors at the top. They are equipped with dual microphones for enhanced call quality and AI-driven noise cancellation during calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nord Buds 3 also offer dual-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair support, and Bluetooth 5.4, along with compatibility for AAC and SBC audio codecs. The earbuds are powered by 58mAh batteries, while the charging case houses a 440mAh battery, featuring a USB Type-C port for charging. Users can expect up to 28 hours of usage with ANC enabled and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC.

Measuring 29.99 x 20.30 x 23.87mm and weighing 4.2g each, the earbuds are compact and lightweight. The charging case measures 66.60 x 51.24 x 24.83mm and weighs 46.2g.