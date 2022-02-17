The highlight of today’s event - A OnePlus Double Feature - which will premiere live on OnePlus’ YouTube channels from 7 pm IST is the launch of two new products -- the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone and the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge smart televisions.

OnePlus’ social media handles have been flooded with excitement about the new launches and exciting contests and give-aways. Let’s see what the noise is all about!

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus phones are known for their stunning looks, no nonsense design and attractive pricing and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a ‘smart’ amalgam of all of these. The USP of the smartphone is its ‘good to hold’ design, which has been tested for look and feel to arrive at the right mix!

After experimenting with more than 20 design ideas and four gruelling rounds of trial production, design experts at OnePlus came out with the right materials and craftsmanship to create a product that is very comfortable to hold, both in form as well as texture. The texture and roughness were adjusted multiple times to arrive at a formula for 7 per cent haze and a roughness similar to ceramic, that makes this phone fun to hold!

It is available in two colour variants – Bahama Blue and Mirror Gray with a glossy back that will make you stand out in a crowd. This is an upgrade on the first Nord that came out in a Blue Marble colourway, a bold statement for a phone outer that was much-loved.

Using a one-piece moulding process, the crystal clear camera island module rises naturally from the back of the phone in an elegant curve, adding a further fillip to its looks.

In the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the company has strived to bring a seamless and burden less user experience for OnePlus fans. Though we only have a ‘hint’ of some features of this stunner, through OnePlus’ social media handles, the phone has already created quite a buzz in the market.

On the performance side, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 Chipset to lend it some power-packed features and deliver performance that will not disappoint. The 64MP AI Triple Camera with an AI Backlit video function will live up to OnePlus’ legacy of share-ready pictures and videos.

Another exciting addition is the 65W SuperVOOC charger, which ensures that the battery never runs out on you and the smartphone powers up a day’s charge in all of 15 minutes. And, for those who like their 3.5 mm headphone jack, it also brings the convenience of plug and play to you, along with expandable storage.

The OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge

The buzz is not just around the smartphone. Today’s launch event will also see the addition of two all-new smart TV models to the OnePlus TV Y Series – the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge have been designed to deliver an intelligent, connected ecosystem.

The intelligent Gamma engine with AI powered visuals brings to you near-real pictures on the screen for that immersive viewing experience that transports you into a different world with the crystal clear content with vibrant colours and dynamic contrast. OnePlus’ signature bezel-less design sets you boundary free and lends the smart TV it's sleek looks.

The OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge embody the OnePlus vision of less user experience and an effortless connectivity with the overall ecosystem. Using OnePlus Connect 2.0 enables many smart features along with seamless connectivity to a smartphone, like pairing your phone with the TV to use it as a remote control. You can connect up to 5 devices at the same time.

The OnePlus connect app also offers features like smart volume control, which automatically reduces the volume of the TV when you get a call, and returns to the old volume when the call ends, a TypeSync feature that allows you to use the trackpad on the phone for your next search for the latest web series on your wish list, ending the hassle of selecting letters on the remote.

Saving the best for the last is the price. Living up to the OnePlus promise, all these features are available in a smart device that comes at a price that fits your pocket.

So, what are you waiting for?

And, while you wait, make sure to head to the OnePlus Nord Instagram account @oneplus.nord to see the OnePlus Nord CE 2’s 64 MP AI triple camera in action.

