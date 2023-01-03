OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets Android 13 update: How to download

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets Android 13 update: How to download2 min read . 08:56 AM IST
Smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out Android 13 based Oxygen OS13 update to Nord CE 2 Lite. The handset is the company’s affordable phone under the Nord series. It debuted in May last year.
The update arrives with a download size of 4.5GB. It upgrades the firmware version on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite to CPH2381_11_C.25. The update also brings the December 2022 Android security patch to the phone. It is rolling as an over-the-air (OTA) update and will have a phased rollout.
Along with Android 13 features, the update also comes with some OnePlus-specific features. These include Dynamic Computing Engine which improves system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience, upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 and more.
In case you have got a notification about the Android 13 update on your OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, then hit the ‘Download’ button.
Those who have not received the notification can head to the Settings app on their device. Here, tap on System and then Software update to check whether your device has received the update.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is equipped with a 6.59-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1080x2412. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset runs on Android 12 operating system topped with the company’s own OxygenOS 12.1.
Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. The smartphone packs up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage capacity. The phone comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage capacity up yo 1TB.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a dual SIM phone. Optics on the phone are taken care by a 64MP main sensor with f/1.79 aperture on the back. The primary camera is paired with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.
At the front, the device features a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 33watt charging adapter.
