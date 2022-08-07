OnePlus Nord CE 2 rolls out OxygenOS 12 update: All details

According to OnePlus, this update will improve the face recognition authentication feature to ensure better identity safety, facial features and colour of the skin of “different figures”. The update is being rolled out incrementally via an OTA update.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone announced on August 05,2022 that it has rolled out the OxygenOS 12 to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G users. This update brings optimised app icons based on Android 12. Moreover, it also improves textures and optimises AI System Booster 2.1.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone announced on August 05,2022 that it has rolled out the OxygenOS 12 to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G users. This update brings optimised app icons based on Android 12. Moreover, it also improves textures and optimises AI System Booster 2.1.
According to OnePlus, this update will improve the face recognition authentication feature to ensure better identity safety, facial features and colour of the skin of “different figures". The update is being rolled out incrementally via an OTA update. It is likely to reach a small fraction of the users at the moment, followed by a broader roll out in upcoming days, says OnePlus.
According to OnePlus, this update will improve the face recognition authentication feature to ensure better identity safety, facial features and colour of the skin of “different figures". The update is being rolled out incrementally via an OTA update. It is likely to reach a small fraction of the users at the moment, followed by a broader roll out in upcoming days, says OnePlus.
In the new update, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G users will receive the OxygenOS 12 update for their handsets. The Chinese smartphone brand announced the rolling out of the update via a post on its official community blog. These latest updates will bring several changes and improvements to the device.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the new update, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G users will receive the OxygenOS 12 update for their handsets. The Chinese smartphone brand announced the rolling out of the update via a post on its official community blog. These latest updates will bring several changes and improvements to the device.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to OnePlus, it will offer an optimised AI system Booster 2.1 for enhancing performance under heavy load. The optimised software algorithm and face recognition is among the list of developments.
According to OnePlus, it will offer an optimised AI system Booster 2.1 for enhancing performance under heavy load. The optimised software algorithm and face recognition is among the list of developments.
The brand will add three new adjustment levels for the Dark Mode, as per their community page post. Additionally, the handset would also get newly added style options for Cards with OxygenOS 12 update. These additions include access to the OnePlus Scout and OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf.
The brand will add three new adjustment levels for the Dark Mode, as per their community page post. Additionally, the handset would also get newly added style options for Cards with OxygenOS 12 update. These additions include access to the OnePlus Scout and OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf.
Interestingly, OnePlus has also brought Work Life Balance feature along with newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching based on individual locations, internet connectivity, and time. The new update also offers customised app notifications profiles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Interestingly, OnePlus has also brought Work Life Balance feature along with newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching based on individual locations, internet connectivity, and time. The new update also offers customised app notifications profiles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With the latest OS update from OnePlus, the smartphone users would also get support for switching between layouts with two-finger pinch gestures. The users must make sure that the handset has a minimum of 5GB storage space available, according to the Chinese smartphone brand.
With the latest OS update from OnePlus, the smartphone users would also get support for switching between layouts with two-finger pinch gestures. The users must make sure that the handset has a minimum of 5GB storage space available, according to the Chinese smartphone brand.
Meanwhile, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 10T 5G in India along with global markets. The smartphone is the first ‘T’ series to come after a gap of two years. The OnePlus 8T was the last ‘T’ series phone which was launched in 2020.
Meanwhile, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 10T 5G in India along with global markets. The smartphone is the first ‘T’ series to come after a gap of two years. The OnePlus 8T was the last ‘T’ series phone which was launched in 2020.