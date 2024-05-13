OnePlus appears to be gearing up for yet another addition to its mid-range smartphone lineup, with rumors swirling around the imminent launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. The device has recently garnered attention after receiving certifications from various regulatory bodies, including Singapore's IMDA and India's BIS.

While OnePlus has not officially confirmed the existence of the Nord CE 4 Lite, its emergence on certification websites suggests that a new offering from the company may be on the horizon. It's been over a year since the debut of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, indicating that the release of its successor could be imminent.

Following the introduction of its premium mid-range and flagship devices, such as the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 earlier this year, OnePlus is expected to focus on refreshing its lower mid-range segment. With the Nord CE 4 hitting the shelves in April 2024, speculation is rife that the Nord CE 4 Lite could be the next in line.

Priced under ₹20,000, similar to its predecessor, the Nord CE 4 Lite is anticipated to cater to budget-conscious consumers. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite was initially launched at ₹19,999, but is currently retailing at a reduced price of ₹17,499 on Amazon.

According to leaked information reported by several media outlets, the upcoming device is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. Additionally, it may boast a larger 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, an upgrade from the Nord CE 3 Lite's 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability.

In terms of display, the Nord CE 4 Lite could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. The camera setup may include a 50MP primary sensor on the rear, while the front is expected to house a 16MP selfie shooter.

With these specifications in tow, OnePlus seems poised to deliver another compelling offering in the competitive mid-range smartphone market. As anticipation builds, enthusiasts eagerly await official confirmation and further details from the tech giant.

