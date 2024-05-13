Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 15:45:11
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 959.55 -8.34%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.85 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.85 -1.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,457.40 1.38%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,127.55 0.97%
Business News/ Technology / News/  OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite rumored for imminent launch: Certification listings spark excitement
BackBack

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite rumored for imminent launch: Certification listings spark excitement

Livemint

OnePlus rumored to launch Nord CE 4 Lite, targeting budget segment. Leaked specs include Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, 12GB RAM, 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Expected to feature 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 50MP rear camera, and 16MP selfie shooter.

For representation purposes only.Premium
For representation purposes only.

OnePlus appears to be gearing up for yet another addition to its mid-range smartphone lineup, with rumors swirling around the imminent launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. The device has recently garnered attention after receiving certifications from various regulatory bodies, including Singapore's IMDA and India's BIS.

While OnePlus has not officially confirmed the existence of the Nord CE 4 Lite, its emergence on certification websites suggests that a new offering from the company may be on the horizon. It's been over a year since the debut of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, indicating that the release of its successor could be imminent.

Following the introduction of its premium mid-range and flagship devices, such as the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 earlier this year, OnePlus is expected to focus on refreshing its lower mid-range segment. With the Nord CE 4 hitting the shelves in April 2024, speculation is rife that the Nord CE 4 Lite could be the next in line.

Priced under 20,000, similar to its predecessor, the Nord CE 4 Lite is anticipated to cater to budget-conscious consumers. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite was initially launched at 19,999, but is currently retailing at a reduced price of 17,499 on Amazon.

According to leaked information reported by several media outlets, the upcoming device is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. Additionally, it may boast a larger 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, an upgrade from the Nord CE 3 Lite's 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability.

In terms of display, the Nord CE 4 Lite could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. The camera setup may include a 50MP primary sensor on the rear, while the front is expected to house a 16MP selfie shooter.

With these specifications in tow, OnePlus seems poised to deliver another compelling offering in the competitive mid-range smartphone market. As anticipation builds, enthusiasts eagerly await official confirmation and further details from the tech giant.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 13 May 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue