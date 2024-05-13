OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite rumored for imminent launch: Certification listings spark excitement
OnePlus rumored to launch Nord CE 4 Lite, targeting budget segment. Leaked specs include Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, 12GB RAM, 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Expected to feature 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 50MP rear camera, and 16MP selfie shooter.
OnePlus appears to be gearing up for yet another addition to its mid-range smartphone lineup, with rumors swirling around the imminent launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. The device has recently garnered attention after receiving certifications from various regulatory bodies, including Singapore's IMDA and India's BIS.