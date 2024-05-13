OnePlus appears to be gearing up for yet another addition to its mid-range smartphone lineup, with rumors swirling around the imminent launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. The device has recently garnered attention after receiving certifications from various regulatory bodies, including Singapore's IMDA and India's BIS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While OnePlus has not officially confirmed the existence of the Nord CE 4 Lite, its emergence on certification websites suggests that a new offering from the company may be on the horizon. It's been over a year since the debut of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, indicating that the release of its successor could be imminent.

Following the introduction of its premium mid-range and flagship devices, such as the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 earlier this year, OnePlus is expected to focus on refreshing its lower mid-range segment. With the Nord CE 4 hitting the shelves in April 2024, speculation is rife that the Nord CE 4 Lite could be the next in line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priced under ₹20,000, similar to its predecessor, the Nord CE 4 Lite is anticipated to cater to budget-conscious consumers. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite was initially launched at ₹19,999, but is currently retailing at a reduced price of ₹17,499 on Amazon.

According to leaked information reported by several media outlets, the upcoming device is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. Additionally, it may boast a larger 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, an upgrade from the Nord CE 3 Lite's 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability.

In terms of display, the Nord CE 4 Lite could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. The camera setup may include a 50MP primary sensor on the rear, while the front is expected to house a 16MP selfie shooter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With these specifications in tow, OnePlus seems poised to deliver another compelling offering in the competitive mid-range smartphone market. As anticipation builds, enthusiasts eagerly await official confirmation and further details from the tech giant.

