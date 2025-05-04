OnePlus Nord CE 5 bags BIS certification, likely to launch in India soon: What to expect?

OnePlus has already announced its plans to launch an new compact flagship in India, the OnePlus 13s which is likely to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T that launched in China a last month. However, just as Indian audiences were getting used to the idea of having a new ‘Mini’ flagship in the market, the Chinese smartphonemaker is now reportedly planning to also launch its latest mid-range offering in the country as well.

As per multiple media reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 has received Bureau of Standards certification in India with the model number CPH2717.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 specifications: As per a Smarprix report, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to feature a 6.7 inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Since its an OLED display so expect the phone to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Just like last year, the Nord CE 5 is expected to feature a vertical camera setup but it's shape could be slightly tweaked to remeble the look of Apple's latest iPhone 16.

In a remarkable downgrade from last year, the CE 5 could feature just a single speaker setup, something that many recent phones have done, including Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro and iqoo Z10/ Vivo T4.

The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, which is the same SoC we recently saw on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

As for optics, the Norde CE 5 could come with a dual camera setup like last year with 50MP primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The new Nord device could also pack the largest ever battery on a OnePlus device yet with 7,100mAh setup and support for 80W wired fast charging.