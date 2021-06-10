OnePlus has launched a new mid-range device Nord CE 5G. The new smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and comes with a triple-lens camera setup.

Price and Availability

The entry-level variant is priced at ₹22,999 which offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will sell at a price of ₹24,999. The third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at ₹27,999. Initially, the company might not sell the 6GB variant priced at ₹24,999.

OnePlus will start Nord CE 5G pre-orders on 11 June from 12 PM to 11:59 PM. The phone will go on open sale on 16 June from the company's retail partners and Amazon. The phone comes in three colours Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray.

Offers

The phone can be purchased with a discount of ₹1,000 if buyers use an HDFC Debit and Credit Card. The first 2000 pre-orders on OnePlus Store App will get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack.

OnePlus has also listed an offer on its website where buyers will get assured benefit of ₹500 off on OnePlus Buds Z and ₹500 off on OnePlus Band. The coupons will be added to the buyer's account after product delivery.

Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The device will get a Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone's 5G is able to achieve speeds of up to 2.95 Gbps.

The phone comes with Oxygen OS11 based on Android 11 out of the box. The phone will also feature a 4500mAh battery unit which supports Warp chart 30T plus which the company claims can charge 30% battery in 30 minutes.

The phone comes with a triple-lens setup which includes a 64MP primary lens as well as a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The front-facing camera is housed in a punch-hole and it features 16MP lens.





