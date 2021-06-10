OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched in India: Price, availability, offers, other details

The entry-level variant is priced at ₹22,999 which offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will sell at a price of ₹24,999. The third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at ₹27,999. Initially, the company might not sell the 6GB variant priced at ₹24,999.