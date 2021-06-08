OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be launched on 10 June. The new device will be a mid-range smartphone, expected to be priced beyond the ₹20,000 mark. OnePlus will also introduce a new range of smart TV series called OnePlus TV U1S.

The virtual launch event will begin at 7PM on 10 June. Users will be able to stream the event on the company’s official website.

What we know about the OnePlus Nord CE

The OnePlus Nord CE will house a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The phone might get an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor as well. The selfie camera is expected to be a 16MP unit and it will be housed in a hole punch.

The phone is expected to get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone might also get an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus Nord CE is expected to be launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC with options of up to 12GB of RAM. The phone will come with a 4,500 mAh battery and a charging speed of 65W. OnePlus has confirmed that the device will be slim, with a thickness at just 7.9mm.

Pricing of OnePlus Nord CE

According to a price list revealed by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the base variant of the phone is expected to be priced at ₹22,999. The device is also expected to be offered ₹1,000 discount on purchase using HDFC bank cards. OnePlus will start Nord CE pre-orders for Red Club members on 11 June. The phone will go on open sale on 16 June.

What we know about OnePLus TV U1S

The OnePlus TV U1S will be launched in three sizes. The smallest size is a 50-inch screen that is expected to be priced at ₹37,999, according to the leaked price list. The buyer can also avail the HDFC Bank card discount of ₹2,000. The second TV with a 55-inch screen is expected to be priced at ₹45,999. OnePlus is expected to offer a ₹3,000 bank discount with the 55-inch TV. The 65-inch TV is expected to be priced at ₹60,999 and to reduce the price further, buyers can get a ₹4,000 discount using HDFC Bank cards.

OnePlus has confirmed that the new range of smart TVs will get voice-control options. The user will be able to navigate the TVs interface without a remote. The TV can also be controlled via wearable devices. The 4K display panel will get Gamma Engine Optimization for better visuals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics