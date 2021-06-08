OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launch: Expected price, features, specs

The OnePlus TV U1S will be launched in three sizes. The smallest size is a 50-inch screen that is expected to be priced at ₹37,999, according to the leaked price list. The buyer can also avail the HDFC Bank card discount of ₹2,000. The second TV with a 55-inch screen is expected to be priced at ₹45,999. OnePlus is expected to offer a ₹3,000 bank discount with the 55-inch TV. The 65-inch TV is expected to be priced at ₹60,999 and to reduce the price further, buyers can get a ₹4,000 discount using HDFC Bank cards.