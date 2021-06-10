OnePlus will be launching a range of products as it gears up to its 'Summer Launch Event' virtually today.

As speculations suggest, OnePlus is going to unveil its next OnePlus Nord version, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India today. Along with that, the company is also set to launch a new smart TV series, OnePlus TV U1S.

When and where to watch OnePlus "Summer Launch Event":

At 7 PM IST/4 PM CEST on June 10, the OnePlus Summer Launch Event will be streamed live across the globe. Interested viewers can tune in via OnePlus.in or YouTube to see the launch event.

For those who’d like to stay up to date with the latest developments, they can click here or go to this Amazon link and hit the ‘Notify Me’ button to receive real-time notifications.

What to expect in OnePlus launch

OnePlus Nord CE:

After the launch of the OnePlus Nord device in 2020, the company is now going to launch the second device in the line-up, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G retains the headphone jack.

A new line of 4K TVs:

OnePlus is expanding its ecosystem further with a brand-new line of Smart TVs. Adding to the OnePlus TV U Series, the new OnePlus TV U1S will be coming in multiple sizes. OnePlus will use a premium design for the OnePlus TV U1S series with a bezel-less screen.

The OnePlus TVs are set to bring a 4K cinematic display, with an intelligent and interconnected experience for users. And, this package is expected to come at an accessible price point.

Other products expected in the launch

OnePlus Nord merchandise:

The company is also expected to launch fresh OnePlus Nord merchandise including T-shirts. Check out the images here for more details.

Other offers:

At the Summer Launch Event, OnePlus is giving away prizes in form of vouchers:

- Hit the ‘Notify Me’ button on the OnePlus Summer Launch Event landing page and you can be one of the 8,500 participants chosen as lucky winners. Prizes range from ₹500 off on the OnePlus phone coupon to ₹1,000 off on the OnePlus TV coupon, with ₹100 off on the audio coupon as well.

- One can also participate in the OnePlus Summer Launch Lottery. One just has to accept an invitation to get prizes and a chance to win the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

