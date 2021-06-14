OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on its first open sale this week on 16 June. The new OnePlus mid-range device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. The company will be selling the new phone through its official e-commerce store, Amazon India website and other retailers as well.

The OnePlus Nord has been introduced in three variants. Initially, the company will be selling the device in just two variants. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage has been priced at ₹24,999 and the device with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹27,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G can be purchased via Amazon India website with a discount of ₹1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. The buyers can also avail a 6-month no-cost EMI.

On the official OnePlus Store, the company is offering a ₹1,000 discount on purchases via HDFC Bank credit cards and up to 6 months No Cost EMI on HDFC bank. The phone can also be purchased with a 6 months No Cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.