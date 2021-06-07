OnePlus Nord CE will be launching on 10 June but the company has been teasing enthusiasts and interested buyers with the specifications of the device. The price of the OnePlus Nord CE is still under wraps officially, but a popular leakster has revealed the price list of the OnePlus Nord CE as well as the price list for the different variants of the OnePlus TV U1S.

OnePlus Nord CE, the new mid-range smartphone from OnePlus is expected to be priced at ₹22,999, according to a price list shared by popular tipster Ishan Agarwal. The tipster has also revealed some offers that may be applicable in the initial days of the sale. The device is expected to get ₹1,000 discount on purchase using HDFC bank cards. OnePlus is expected to conduct the first sale of the OnePlus Nord on 11 June.

Pricing of OnePlus Products launching @ Summer Launch Event has leaked!



OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price: ₹22,999

( ₹1,000 discount on HDFC Bank Cards)



OnePlus TV U1S:

50": ₹37,999

55": ₹45,999

65": ₹60,999

( ₹2K, ₹3K & ₹4K off respectively on HDFC)



Thoughts? #OnePlusNordCE5G pic.twitter.com/KMBXmgSuvt — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 7, 2021

The new OnePlus TV U1S is expected to be launched in three sizes. The smallest size is a 50-inch screen that is expected to be priced at ₹37,999, the buyer can also avail the HDFC Bank card discount of ₹2,000. The second TV with a 55-inch screen is expected to be priced at ₹45,999. OnePlus is expected to offer a ₹3,000 bank discount with the 55-inch TV. The 65-inch TV is expected to be priced at ₹60,999 and to reduce the price further, buyers can get a ₹4,000 discount using HDFC Bank cards.

A teaser poster was spotted on Amazon by Gizmochina which gives us some details about the OnePlus Nord CE. The phone will house a triple camera setup with a 64-inch primary sensor. The phone might get an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor as well. The selfie camera is expected to be a 16MP unit and it will be housed in a hole punch.

The phone is expected to get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will also get an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus Nord CE is expected to be launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC with options of up to 12GB of RAM. The phone might feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.