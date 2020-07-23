OnePlus Nord has emerged as the most anticipated phone their website with over 4 million ‘Notify Me’ requests, according to Amazon India. The phone was launched in India on Tuesday but the Chinese company OnePlus had revealed multiple teasers for the device much before the official launch.

The company launched the new device via an AR event. The phone sits an all new price segment for OnePlus and sits below the premium flagship OnePlus 8 series. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset,

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord features the same 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor as the flagship OnePlus 8, with an f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). OnePlus Nord supports OnePlus’ signature Warp Charge 30T. Warp Charge 30T will take Nord’s 4,115 mAh battery from empty to 70% in half an hour, according to the company.

OnePlus Nord gets a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED Display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord comes with of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.

The smartphone has been launched at a starting price of ₹24,999 for the base storage variant: 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The next variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs ₹27,999 while the top variant, which houses 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, comes with the price tag of ₹29,999. There are two colour options to choose from, namely Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

The OnePlus Nord will open for pre-booking on 28th July on Amazon.in.

