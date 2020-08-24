OnePlus Nord new update improves battery, camera performance: Details here

OnePlus is popular for frequent software updates, only behind the like of Google’s Pixel devices. The company recently launched the OnePlus Nord and in just little over a month, the company has provided two software updates for the device with the first update rolling out just one day after the launch of the device.

OnePlus is popular for frequent software updates, only behind the like of Google’s Pixel devices. The company recently launched the OnePlus Nord and in just little over a month, the company has provided two software updates for the device with the first update rolling out just one day after the launch of the device.

OnePlus Nord users in India will now start getting the OxygenOS 10.5.5. The 10.5.5.AC01DA introduces some system improvements, better battery optimizations and improved camera performance.

OnePlus Nord users in India will now start getting the OxygenOS 10.5.5. The 10.5.5.AC01DA introduces some system improvements, better battery optimizations and improved camera performance. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

According to the OnePlus forum the new update will improve the volume adjustment interface. The update also fixes system reboot issue when free-form is enabled and the problem of OnePlus Notes always running in background

In terms of camera improvement, the update improves the image clarity of front-facing camera in low light. The update also enhanced the clarity of the macro camera.

The new updated OS comes with Improved general power consumption and the company claims the charging experience will also improve with the OxygenOS 10.5.5 update.

The updates have just begun rolling out to users and in the initial days, only a few OnePlus Nord owners will get the OTA update. Nord owners will get the update gradually in the coming weeks.

The OnePlus Nord has been priced in India at ₹27,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at ₹29,999. The company will also be launching a lower variant in September with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage exclusively on Amazon India’s website. This variant will bring down the starting price of the device to ₹24,999.

Topics OnePlus