The recently launched 'affordable' phone from OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord , is set to go on sale in the country from 4 August. The OnePlus Nord is now open for pre-booking from today on Amazon.in.

Touted to be the world's first AR smartphone, OnePlus Nord comes with six cameras in total: a quad-camera set up at the back and a dual punch-hole selfie camera set-up in the front.

Here are the major 10 points about OnePlus Nord's price, specifications in India:

1) OnePlus Nord smartphone was launched for the starting price of ₹24,999 for the base storage variant: 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The next variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs ₹27,999 while the top variant, which houses 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, comes with the price tag of ₹29,999.

2) The smartphone will be available in India via Amazon and OnePlus.in. The first sale will commence from 4 August, but that would only be for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The 6GB + 64GB version will arrive in September, the company said during the launch event.

3) OnePlus Nord are available in two colour options, namely Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

4) The BBK-owned company also announced certain discount of ₹2,000 for American Express cardholders. The buyers will also get Rs. 6,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio.

5) Major specifications of the smartphone includes the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 and comes with 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate along with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5G processor.

6) Coming to the cameras, the smartphone houses 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a macro sensor. It also has dual punch-hole selfie cameras with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 sensor and 105-degree wide angle sensor.

7) The device carries a battery capacity of 4,115 mAH with 30W fast charging support via the USB Type-C port. However, the OnePlus Nord comes with 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.

8) Ahead of its sale, OnePlus Nord has emerged as the most anticipated phone on the website with over 4 million ‘Notify Me’ requests, according to Amazon India.

9) The OnePlus Nord will open for pre-booking on 28th July on Amazon.in

10) OnePlus Nord was launched alongside its first truly wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds, which is priced at ₹4,990.

